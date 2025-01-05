Russian Drones Hit Sumy Community Infrastructure
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked infrastructure in Sumy community using Shahed drones.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Today, January 5, the enemy struck Sumy community infrastructure with Shahed drones. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties,” the statement reads.
All necessary services are working on the site, and the aftermath of the Russian attack is being clarified.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, restoration work is ongoing in the village of Svesa in Sumy region following a Russian strike.
