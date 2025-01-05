Kuwait's First Int'l Chess Festival Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's first International Chess Festival kicked off, Sunday, that includes five tournaments with more than 250 participants from 25 countries.

Kuwait Mind Sports Association Vice President, Adel Al-Amiri, stressed the festival's importance as it contributes to spreading the game among the youth, expressing his optimism about the success of the tournaments.

The festival will last for nine days, ending on January 13. (end)

