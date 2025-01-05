Khanda Te Jhanda Kavisari: A Stirring Tribute To Sikh Heritage And Courage By Gold Medalist Kavisari Jatha

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Nishan Sahib Installation at Historic Gurdwaras Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, Choha Sahib Ji & Honoring Sikh Resilience Through Poetic Excellence

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sikh Reference Library USA proudly announces the launch of "Khanda te Jhanda," a soul-stirring kavisari (traditional Sikh poetic performance) that commemorates the monumental ceremony of installing the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji on December 13, 2024.This kavisari, written and performed by the Gold Medalist Kavisar Jatha, is a heartfelt homage to Sikh resilience, unity, and spiritual heritage.Authored and performed by acclaimed poets Bhai Lakhbir Singh Terri, Bhai Sarwan Singh Sham Nagar, Bhai Navjot Singh Sham Nagar, and Bhai Piara Singh Shonki Bahadarpuria,“Khanda te Jhanda” resonates deeply with Sikh history and embodies the indomitable spirit of the Khalsa. These poets, recognized for their unparalleled artistry in kavisari, have woven a narrative that captures the essence of Sikh bravery and faith, celebrating the historic restoration efforts undertaken by Dr. Satpreet Singh and the Ranjit Nagara USA organization.Honoring the December 13, 2024, Nishan Sahib Installation CeremonyThe installation of the Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji marked a pivotal moment in Sikh history. Spearheaded by Dr. Satpreet Singh, the ceremony was a beacon of hope and resilience, reviving the sanctity of these historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan after decades of abandonment. It also underscored the collaborative efforts of the Sikh Sangat, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in restoring these sacred sites.The event drew a global audience, highlighting the significance of Mata Sahib Kaur Ji's birthplace and the profound spiritual and historical legacy of these Gurdwaras. Through the kavisari, the Sikh Reference Library USA aims to immortalize the efforts of the global Sikh community and inspire future generations to uphold Sikh values of unity, courage, and service.About the Kavisari“Khanda te Jhanda” is an evocative composition that traverses the annals of Sikh history, celebrating the symbols of the Khanda (double-edged sword) and the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) as emblems of spiritual sovereignty and communal strength. Each stanza is a testament to the Sikh ethos of Chardi Kala (eternal optimism), invoking the sacrifices of Sikh martyrs and the enduring legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Khalsa Panth.Bhai Lakhbir Singh Terri, a Gold Medalist Kavisar renowned for his deep understanding of Sikh scripture and history, described the kavisari as“a poetic tapestry of faith and valor.” Collaborating with Gold Medalist Bhai Sarwan Singh, Bhai Navjot Singh, and Bhai Piara Singh, the composition intricately blends historical narratives with contemporary relevance, celebrating the triumph of Sikh identity.Dr. Satpreet Singh: A Visionary LeaderThe release of“Khanda te Jhanda” reflects the tireless dedication of Dr. Satpreet Singh, a stalwart advocate for the preservation of Sikh heritage. As the head of Ranjit Nagara USA and the Sikh Reference Library USA, Dr. Singh has been instrumental in mobilizing resources and fostering partnerships to restore and refunction abandoned historical Gurdwaras worldwide.“This kavisari is not just a tribute to our past but a call to action for our future,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh.“It is a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and honor our spiritual and historical landmarks. The December 13 ceremony was a profound moment for the Sikh community, and this kavisari ensures its legacy endures for generations.”Global Impact and Community EngagementThe launch of“Khanda te Jhanda” has sparked immense interest among Sikh communities worldwide. The kavisari will be distributed through various platforms, including live performances, audio recordings, and digital streaming, to reach a global audience. Its release coincides with a series of educational initiatives by the Sikh Reference Library USA, aimed at promoting Sikh history, culture, and values.The Sikh Reference Library USA has also announced plans to organize live kavisari recitals at prominent Gurdwaras across North America and Europe, providing an opportunity for the Sikh Sangat to experience the power and beauty of this art form firsthand. Additionally, the organization is collaborating with schools and universities to incorporate“Khanda te Jhanda” into educational curricula, fostering a deeper understanding of Sikh heritage among younger generations.About the PoetsThe kavisari is the collective masterpiece of four distinguished poets:1.Bhai Lakhbir Singh Terri – A Gold Medalist Kavisar celebrated for his profound knowledge of Sikh history and spirituality.2.Bhai Sarwan Singh Sham Nagar – Gold Medalist kavisar Known for his lyrical brilliance and ability to evoke deep emotion through his poetry.3.Bhai Navjot Singh Sham Nagar – A Gold Medalist rising star in the kavisari tradition, blending classical techniques with modern sensibilities.4.Bhai Piara Singh Shonki Bahadarpuria – Gold Medalist Kavisar Renowned for his dynamic performances and commitment to preserving the kavisari tradition.A Legacy for Future GenerationsThe release of“Khanda te Jhanda” is more than a cultural event; it is a milestone in the journey of Sikh resurgence and identity. By documenting and celebrating the December 13 ceremony through the powerful medium of kavisari, the Sikh Reference Library USA has ensured that this historic moment will resonate for years to come.“The essence of Sikhism lies in its commitment to truth, justice, and equality,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh.“Through 'Khanda te Jhanda,' we honor our past while paving the way for a brighter future. This kavisari is a beacon of inspiration for Sikhs everywhere to stand tall and proud in their heritage.”About Sikh Reference Library USAThe Sikh Reference Library USA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Sikh heritage and culture. Founded under the leadership of Dr. Satpreet Singh, the organization focuses on restoring historical Gurdwaras, archiving Sikh manuscripts, and educating communities about Sikh history and values. 