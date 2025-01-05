After China, HMPV Cases Now Rise In Malaysia Public Asked To Remain Vigilant

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malaysia has seen a significant rise in human metapneumovirus cases in recent months. The update came even as China reported a sharp surge in respiratory illnesses over the the past few weeks. The Indian also convened a meeting to take stock of the rising caseload on Saturday. Authorities however insist that there is no cause for concern at this time.

According to a Strait Times report, the Malaysian health ministry has urged people to remain vigilant and noted that respiratory tract infections will continue to exist. Malaysia saw 327 HMPV cases in 2024 - a 45% rise from the 225 cases reported in 2023.

People have also been reminded to follow sanitary practices such as washing hands with soap, wearing a face mask and covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing. Authorities however sought to alleviate concerns and insisted that a spike in respiratory tract infections at the beginning and end of the year is an expected phenomenon.

| HMPV Outbreak in China: Viral Video shows chaos at hospital | Watch

China has recently seen a surge in respiratory in respiratory ailments - with photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals going viral on social media. Authorities however called it a 'winter occurrence' and insisted that it was completely safe to travel to China. The situation has sparked alarm as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Authorities in India are currently monitoring the situation but saw no cause for alarm as of Sunday.

“Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus that causes common cold, and in very old and very young it could cause flu-like symptoms. We have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country, there is no such substantial increase in 2024 data,” official sources told ANI.

What is the Human Metapneumovirus?

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that causes lower and upper respiratory infections. It is not a new discovery and cases have been reported from various countries over the years. There is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV and prevention the cornerstone of controlling its spread.

(With inputs from agencies)