'I Take My Words Back If Somebody Is Hurt': Ramesh Bidhuri Retracts 'Cheeks' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency in Delhi, on Sunday withdrew his remarks regarding MP Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks and said that his intention was not to hurt anybody.

Bidhuri's remarks on 'roads like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks' stirred a hornet's nest, particularly in Congress circles, as it vented its anger and indignation over an 'obnoxious' slur by the BJP leader.

Issuing a clarification amid a row over his statement, Bidhuri said that he made those remarks in context with former Bihar chief Lalu Yadav, and they were not directed at anyone.

He said that such remarks were made in the past also, but it was the Congress party that always stood silent over it. He cited Lalu's insulting remarks on Hema Malini.

"Just because Priyanka Gandhi comes from a VIP family, she is treated differently. Hema Malini, who comes from a general family, is no less deserving of respect. However, if anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," Bidhuri told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Bidhuri's remarks drew the ire of the Congress party. Reacting to his comments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the BJP an "anti-woman party" and labelled his comments as "shameful" and a reflection of an "ugly mindset".

She demanded that the BJP leadership apologise to Priyanka Gandhi.

The controversy erupted over Bidhuri's recent comments about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, where he said he would make the "roads of the constituency as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks", if he won the upcoming Assembly elections.

The bitter verbal exchange between Congress and BJP over his remarks highlights the heightened tensions as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Assembly elections.