Russia Uses 630 Drones, 740 Guided Bombs, Nearly 50 Missiles Against Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized this in a post on .

"Almost every day, we defend our skies against Russian missiles and drones. Just last night, Ukraine was attacked by 103 Shahed drones, which contained 8,755 foreign-made components. Over the past week, Russia has used more than 630 strike drones, approximately 740 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types – totaling over 50,000 sanctioned components sourced from around the world ," Zelensky stated.

The President highlighted that sanctions aimed at restricting the supply of foreign components are insufficient.

He explained that Russia continues to acquire necessary components and manufacturing tools from almost every corner of the globe, using them in weapons to terrorize Ukraine.

"We must continue strengthening cooperation with all our partners on sanctions, air defense systems, long-range weapons, and support for our warriors. These priorities will help protect our cities, villages, and positions on the frontline. I am grateful to every partner helping us with this," Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the EU Foreign Affairs Council has approved the 15th package of sanctions against Russia.