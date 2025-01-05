Xi pledges certain reunification with Taiwan

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his firm stance on the One-China policy, asserting that the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China is an inevitable and unstoppable process. In a televised address, Xi described the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait as one family, emphasizing that nothing could sever their bonds or halt the historical trend of national reunification. He called for a shared sense of purpose between both sides to contribute to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



Xi's comments come amid ongoing tensions with the US, which, while adhering to the One-China policy, continues military cooperation with Taiwan. This has angered Beijing, which has condemned US arms sales to Taipei and held multiple large-scale military drills in response. China claims that US support for Taiwan violates prior commitments under the 1982 August 17 Communiqué, in which Washington pledged to reduce arms sales to Taiwan gradually.

