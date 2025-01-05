S-Korea releases detention warrant for impeached leader

(MENAFN) A court in Seoul has approved an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a historic move as it is the first time a sitting South Korean leader has faced such action. The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant on Tuesday, accusing Yoon of orchestrating a martial law declaration on December 3, inciting insurrection, and abusing his power. The Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) filed the warrant after Yoon failed to respond to three summons for questioning.



Yoon's defense team argues that the CIO lacks the authority to investigate insurrection, a matter usually handled by the police, while the CIO asserts that an arrest warrant issued by the court is legally binding and cannot be obstructed, even by the president. The martial law, which lasted only six hours before being overturned by parliament, triggered national and international concern, particularly from the United States. Following his impeachment on December 14, Yoon's fate now rests with the Constitutional Court, which will rule on his removal or reinstatement within 180 days.



Yoon's suspension has led to further political upheaval, with interim leaders Han Duck-soo and Choi Sang-mok also facing criticism and impeachment efforts.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056161