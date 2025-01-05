WWE launches 10-year partnership with Netflix

(MENAFN) Nick Khan’s prediction came true on Monday night, as WWE officially launched its 10-year partnership with Netflix, marking a significant shift in the streaming landscape. Khan, WWE’s president, had previously speculated during earnings calls that would eventually dive into live programming, a notion that raised concerns among Netflix executives. However, Khan’s foresight proved accurate as he recognized Netflix’s growing focus on hiring talent and expanding its content to appeal to a wide range of family audiences.



This partnership was officially kicked off with the 1,650th episode of "Monday Night Raw," held at the Intuit Dome near Los Angeles. The agreement, which was finalized last January, is valued at over USD5 billion, with Netflix having the option to extend the deal for another 10 years or opt out after five. The collaboration is seen as a strategic move to bring WWE's global appeal to Netflix’s vast audience, including all 50 U.S. states and international markets.



Under this agreement, Netflix, with its 282.3 million subscribers in over 190 countries, becomes the exclusive home for "Raw" in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Latin America, with additional countries to be added in the future. More importantly, Netflix will also carry all of WWE's shows internationally, including "SmackDown" and "NXT," as well as premium live events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, further strengthening the platform’s content offerings.

