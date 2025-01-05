New Year Letter - Chairman Anil Agarwal

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 31st 2024 - As we step into 2025, I want to begin by celebrating who we are and the remarkable impact we have made as a team. Today, The Vedanta Group stands as one of the world’s leading natural resources and technology conglomerates, with a footprint spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, Zambia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Our diversified operations across Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power, Glass Substrate, and our foray into Electronics and Display Glass define us as a global powerhouse.

With strategically located high-quality assets and scalable capacities, we are well-positioned to leverage the immense opportunities presented by India’s rapid economic growth and the global transition to net zero. Our unique portfolio of 8 critical metals and minerals is at the forefront of this transformation, crucial for the energy transition and emerging technologies.

Our contributions speak volumes:

• $35 billion raised overseas and invested in India’s natural resources sector.

• ~1.4% contribution to India’s GDP.

• $53 billion paid to the national exchequer in the last nine years.

• 100,000+ jobs created directly and indirectly.

• $13 billion in dividends paid over the last decade.

At the heart of all this lies our commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Our core values of Trust, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Excellence, Integrity, Care, and Respect guide every action we take. These principles unite us and empower us to contribute meaningfully to India's progress.

It fills me with immense pride to see the role Vedanta plays in shaping India’s development and the global economy.

As we look forward, the start of a new year is not only a time to set ambitious aspirations but also an opportunity for personal and collective growth as one Vedanta family. Here are 9 New Year’s Resolutions that will guide us in 2025:

1. Strengthen Our Core Values

Safety, integrity, and sustainability remain the foundation of our legacy. Let’s continue to uphold these values in every decision and action.

2. Prioritize Wellbeing and Holistic Growth

Your health, wellbeing, and professional growth are at the heart of everything we do. Together, let’s foster an environment that helps you thrive.

3. Pursue Excellence Relentlessly

By innovating and driving efficiency across our business drivers, we will set new benchmarks and reinforce Vedanta as a leader in every sector we operate.

4. Lead the Way in Sustainability

We must cultivate a deep sense of environmental consciousness, recognizing that every action that we take individually and as business has an impact on the planet. Adopt eco-friendly practices and empower our communities to embrace sustainable solutions, securing a greener future for generations to come.

5. Nurture Young Talent

Our people are our greatest strength. By anchoring young talent to take up larger roles and demonstrate leadership and empowering women leaders, we will shape a future-ready workforce.

6. Empower Leaders and Build High-Performing Teams

Strong leadership and cohesive teams are the foundation of our growth. Together, we will drive innovation, foster excellence, and achieve extraordinary results.

7. Strengthen Community Engagement

Our Nand Ghar project is very close to my heart. Through initiatives like Nand Ghar, we continue to transform lives by providing education, healthcare, and skill development. I encourage you to contribute in any way you can to further this mission.

8. Forge Strong Partnerships

Our business partners are vital to our success. By fostering respect, collaboration, and adherence to best practices, we will achieve even greater milestones.

9. Be Courageous and Resilient

Vedanta is at the heart of India’s growth story. Together, let us tackle challenges with resilience and transform them into opportunities that power India’s future, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to lead in critical minerals and energy solutions.

As we step into 2025, let us dream bigger, work smarter, and achieve milestones that will fill us with pride. I invite you to share your thoughts on how we can further create a thriving, action-oriented environment at Vedanta.

Wishing you and your families a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year!





