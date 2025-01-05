Turkish main stock index ends Friday with gains

(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, ended the day at 10,075.17 points, marking a 1.14 percent increase from the previous session. This rise extended to a second consecutive day, reflecting positive momentum in the market. The gained 113.83 points, and the total transaction volume for the day reached 115 billion liras, or approximately USD3.25 billion.



Over the course of the week, the BIST 100 saw a modest 0.50 percent increase. This weekly growth comes after a series of fluctuations in the market, as investors carefully assess both domestic and international factors affecting market sentiment. Despite the volatile global economic environment, the index's performance shows some resilience.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was reported at USD2,655.39 per ounce. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD76.19 per barrel as of 6:21 p.m. local time. These price levels reflect the ongoing fluctuations in global markets, influenced by factors such as geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and shifts in energy supply-demand dynamics.



Regarding exchange rates, the US dollar was valued at 35.3736 Turkish liras, while the euro traded at 36.4021 liras. The British pound stood at 43.8421 liras. These currency exchange rates highlight the ongoing pressure on the Turkish lira, which continues to face challenges in the global financial landscape.

