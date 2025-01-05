Culture Ministry Event Promotes Cultural Diversity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Culture and the Jordanian expatriate community in Doha recently organised a cultural event at Ministry's headquarters.

The event's programme included various cultural and entertainment activities, starting with student Ghazal Fouad Hammad reciting a poem that dazzled the audience, followed by a heritage competition and“Treasure of Talents” competitions for children. The Skills Centre sponsored the competitions, which concluded with the distribution of prizes to the participants.

On the sidelines of the event, the winning students in the“Most Beautiful Painting” competition were honoured. Student Ghazal Fouad Hammad from Al Bayan Second Primary School for Girls and student Asina Radwan Al Sarraj received appreciation awards for their artistic creativity. A corner was also organised to celebrate Qatar National Day, which included a display of Qatari heritage.