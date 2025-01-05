Hope Loves Company And Friends Bring Camp HLC To California ALS Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Camp HLC provides an unforgettable experience for children, young adults, and families who have or had a loved one living with ALS.

PENNINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Loves Company (HLC), the only nonprofit in the United States dedicated to supporting children and families affected by ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), hosted their 7th Camp HLC, CA on November 15-17 2024 at Camp Cedar Glen in Julian.Camp HLC provides an unforgettable experience for children, young adults, and families who have or had a loved one living with ALS. This unique program offers a safe, supportive environment where attendees can connect, share experiences, and create lasting memories.Funding for this program was provided by our partners: The ALS Association, Amramp, ALS San Diego, Cytokinetics, Paint for a Cure, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, LL Youth Foundation, Permobil, and Hollister.“Camp HLC is about more than fun activities,” said Jodi O'Donnell-Ames, Founder of Hope Loves Company.“It's about building a community of understanding and hope. Families impacted by ALS often feel isolated, and Camp HLC creates a space where they can connect with others who truly understand their journey.”Camp HighlightsActivities: Families enjoyed a mix of traditional camp activities like arts and crafts, rock wall climbing, music, and nature walks, combined with programs that focus on coping skills and emotional well-being.Supportive Community: Attendees had the opportunity to bond with peers and share their stories in a nurturing environment.Expert Guidance: Camp HLC includes facilitated group discussions led by experienced professionals who provide tools and resources for navigating the challenges of ALS.About Hope Loves CompanyFounded in 2012, Hope Loves Company is dedicated to providing education and emotional support to children and young adults who have or had a loved one battling ALS. Through innovative programs like Camp HLC, HLC brings hope and resources to families navigating this challenging journey.For more information about Camp HLC or how to support Hope Loves Company, visit or contact Jodi O'Donnell at 609-730-1144.

Jodi O'Donnell

Hope Loves Company

+1 609-730-1144

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.