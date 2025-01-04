Visit Qatar Lines Up Exciting Activities For Tourists In 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar is beginning the year with a vibrant selection of activities and experiences across business events, entertainment, culture, and sport.

The exciting Qatar Calendar 2025 promises dynamic events that position Qatar as a destination where visitors can create lasting memories and enjoy family-friendly events.

January kicked off with the Shop Qatar Festival 2025, which will run until February 1. The festival features discounts, daily entertainment, and opportunities to win major prizes.

Visit Qatar is hosting the 'Sealine Season', a first-of-its-kind multi-activity desert experience at Sealine Beach taking place over three weeks from January 3 to 27 with activities spanning sports, entertainment, cultural displays, and engaging attractions.

The other activation is Ras Abrouq, running until January 18 with a host of special activities for everyone.

On Sunday, the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar is set to take place at 974 Stadium. Msheireb Museums will host Hosh Msheireb from January 2, offering cultural activities until January 31.

Several events will conclude in January, providing visitors with the final chance to attend. The Voyage through the Golden Sands Exhibition at Katara, which showcases Qatar's desert landscapes, will end on January 7. The Crafting Design Futures at the Museum of Islamic Art will also culminate on January 7, highlighting creative collaborations between Qatari and Moroccan artisans. Additionally, the textile hand-weaving workshop at Liwan Studios concludes Sunday.

Visit Qatar promises a line-up of diverse events throughout the year. By the end of January, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2025 will return with its 21st edition, promising to captivate attendees with its exclusive showcase of luxury and craftsmanship.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 will return in February, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from around the globe for the Middle Eastern edition of the world's largest technology conference. April will witness 'Ed Sheeran's Global +–=÷x Tour 2025' at the state-of-the-art Lusail Multipurpose Hall, offering fans a world-class musical experience.

The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) 2025 will return for its 14th edition in February. The second edition of the Luminous Festival promises a captivating celebration of light and art in March, while, in February, the ATP Open Qatar will thrill tennis fans with world-class matches. Adding to the excitement, the E1 Doha Grand Prix will host the world's first all-electric race boat series, taking place in February.

More information and updates on Qatar Calander's 2025 events are available at , or download the Visit Qatar app or follow @QatarCalendar on social media.

