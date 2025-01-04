Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber patronized the closing ceremony and final match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

KUWAIT - Bahrain's team have bounced back in the Arabian Gulf Cup final game second half, winning the trophy after beating Oman 2-1.

KUWAIT - The of Interior announced that the decree-into-law 114/2024 regarding expatriates' residency would be effective as of Sunday.

KUWAIT - The Meteorological Department of Kuwait announced, that the country is experiencing the impact of a high-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass coming from Eastern Europe.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) declared that four squads of the force doused a fire at a church in Al-Gibla, the capital's center.

GAZA - Israeli occupying forces committed several renewed massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 59 Palestinians and injuring 273 others, according to Gaza health authorities.

TUNIS - The Council of Arab Interior Ministers called for exerting more concerted efforts to fortify Arab societies against extremist ideas by means of addressing terrorist discourse and creating national programs based on moderation.

ISLAMABAD - At least four people lost their lives while 32 others received injuries in a blast targeting a bus in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said police. (end) ibi

