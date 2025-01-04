Civil Aviation Authorities In Syria Resume Flights To And From Damascus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Chairperson of the Syrian General Authority of Civil and Air Transport, Ashhad Al-Salibi, announced the resumption of inbound and outbound international flights at Damascus International Airport Starting from Jan. 7, 2025.



Speaking to Syrian Arab News Agency, Al-Salibi reassured Arab and international that Syria embarks on a full revamp of the Aleppo and Damascus airports to be further capable of receiving flights from all over the world.



On Dec.8, 2024, all flights at Damascus International Airport had been stopped due to the military operations that ousted the regime of Bashar Al-Assad. (QNA)

