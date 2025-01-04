Shark Tank India Season 4: Vineeta Singh Teases Gaurav Taneja As Flying Beast Says He Earns ₹1 Cr In An Hour Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The makers of 'Shark Tank' unveiled the trailer for the fourth season on Friday - teasing a slew of unique business pitches and humorous moments. The four-minute long promotional clip highlighted excerpts from a variety of pitches with the Sharks at times stunned by the bold valuation proposals and elaborate claims.

Several segments from the promo have since gone on social platforms - including a clip that showed YouTuber Gaurav Taneja seeking“ ₹1 crore for 1% of equity” as he pitched his own company. The teaser trailer also showed some of the pitches being met with skepticism while others sparked intense bidding wars.

Fans can catch the new season of Shark Tank India on Sony LIV from January 6. Several of the popular judges have returned to the show for its latest edition while Kunal Bahl - the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital - became the newest Shark.

A promo video for the upcoming episode showed popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja pitching his whey protein brand to the sharks. He also revealed that the sports nutrition brand - Beast Life - had made sales worth ₹1 crore within one hour despite having a password protected website.

“Shark...aaj kal har founder ko influencer banne ka kida aa gya hai (these days every founder seems to have the urge to become an influencer),” Taneja can be heard saying in the promo.

“Aur influencer ko founder banne ka (And influencers seem to want to become founders)” quipped Vineeta Singh.

'Shark Tank' revolves around budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of renowned investors (known as Sharks), who then evaluate whether the funding is worth the potential.



“The wait is over! Shark Tank India Season 4 is here with bigger ideas, sharper pitches, and deals that will shape India's future,” the official Instagram handle wrote.



The new season will start streaming from January 6 - with episodes releasing from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm.