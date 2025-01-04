Border Guards Destroy Russian Drone Control Points, Ammunition Depots In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Combat drone operators from the Phoenix unit with the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade operating in the Kupiansk axis destroyed Russian UAV control points, ammunition depots, as well as military hardware and communication systems.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"This week, our attack drones inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Kupiansk direction. A tank, an artillery system, two MT-LBs, five military vehicles, and three mortars were destroyed. Three UAV control points, six ammunition depots, two power generators, and three Starlink systems were also hit," the report says.

War update: 148 clashes in past day, fiercest battles in Pokrovsk, Kursk axes

As noted in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the unit's coordinated efforts prove the effectiveness of modern technology in the fight against Russian invaders. "The Kharkiv region stands firm and is relentlessly approaching victory," the agency stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, chief of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deyneko, visited combat units on the front line.