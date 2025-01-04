UI OTT Release Date: How To Watch Kannada Science Fiction Movie Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Kannada UI, starring Upendra Rao, hit theatres on December 20, 2024, just ahead of Christmas. It has been performing well at the box office.

With its unique storyline and layered narrative, the film has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, fans eagerly waiting for its OTT release can rejoice as the movie is set to stream on Sun NXT.

Emerging as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of 2024, UI continues to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances. As per the box office, it is the second-highest-grossing Kannada movie, with a collection of ₹37.15 crore. The top spot goes to Max, starring Kichcha Sudeep. Max has collected ₹45 crore in 10 days.

According to media reports, the UI movie was made with ₹60 crore, so it is still far from recovering its cost.

Directed by Upendra, UI explores themes of identity, societal norms and philosophy. The story begins with a young woman giving birth to twin sons. One son, Satya, symbolises truth and righteousness while the other, Kalki Bhagavan, becomes a self-proclaimed deity consumed by vengeance.

This sets the stage for a gripping rivalry between the two brothers, as they embody contrasting ideologies. The film also addresses contemporary issues such as power struggles and environmental degradation, adding depth to its narrative.

The movie features Upendra Rao in the lead role, with Reeshma Nanaiah as Nandini and Sadhu Kokila as the town's Joker. Other key roles include Murali Sharma, Vinayak Trivedi and P. Ravi Shankar as Vaamana Rao.