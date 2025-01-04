Pentagon Denies Reports Of New US Base In NE Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) dismissed reports that it was planning to set up a new base in northeast.

"I've seen some of the reports and have gotten questions about that. There is no plans to build a US base in Kobani. So, I'm not sure where that's coming from," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a press briefing late Friday.

"We're continuing to work and focus on our mission, which you know why we're in Syria, to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," he said.

"But when it comes to US forces in Kobani, there's no plan or intent right now to set up any base. I'm not sure where those reports are coming from," he added. (end)

amm







MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109053976