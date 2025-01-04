Edinburgh Becomes The First Commercial Destination Of Emirates A350

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates marked a significant milestone as its first Airbus A350 entered commercial service on January 3, operating its inaugural flight from Dubai to Edinburgh in Scotland. Emirates newest aircraft combines next-generation cabin design and exceptional passenger comfort paired with outstanding onboard service. The aircraft, featuring Emirates' latest cabin products is the first of 65 A350s joining the airline's fleet over the coming years.

Emirates' A350 showcases the latest in cabin innovation and has been designed to maximise customer comfort. Standout features include a newly-designed, more comfortable Economy Class cabin; upgraded Business Class and Premium Economy cabins; the best image quality on any aircraft with 4K and 4K HDR ultra-responsive touchscreens; extra-high ceilings with wider aisles in all classes; and faster Wi-Fi with uninterrupted global connectivity across all A350 destinations.

The most fuel-efficient large widebody A350 aircraft also offers the quietest twin-aisle cabin of any aircraft. Emirates has configured its A350 to provide three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

In the coming months, customers can look forward to experiencing the Emirates A350 on flights to eight more global destinations: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat, and Bologna.

