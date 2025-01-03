US Coast Guard Establishes New Regulated Navigation Area In Waters Around Port Miami

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MIAMI, USA – The Captain of the for Coast Guard Sector Miami announced the establishment of a new regulated navigation area for certain waters surrounding Port Miami, Monday. The new rule establishes a slow speed zone for vessels less than 50 meters (164 feet) in length transiting throughout Fisherman's and the Main Ship Channel.

The new rule was published in the Register on Dec. 30 and goes into effect January 29, 2025.

“Recreational boating safety in our busiest waterways is incredibly important for both the safety of life at sea and the continuity of commerce that flows through our marine transportation system,” said Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal, Seventh Coast Guard District public affairs officer.“There are many factors beyond our control on the water, and reducing vessel speed in heavily trafficked seaports is one decision within the Coast Guard's authority that may prevent injuries and save lives.”

The Coast Guard is issuing this rule under the authority in 46 U.S.C. 70034. This action is necessary to enhance the protection of high-risk vessel and port operations while reducing navigational hazards to waterway users and mariners by controlling vessel speeds. In early May 2023, the Coast Guard Navigation Center and Coast Guard Sector Miami held a ports and waterways safety assessment with key local stakeholders. As a result, the workshop identified the high speed of vessels and wakes created by increased vessel traffic to be among the most concerning hazards associated with the port.

On June 25, 2023, around 3:30 a.m., a recreational vessel traveling at a high rate of speed through the main ship channel collided with a vehicle ferry. This incident resulted in loss of life and impacted the movement of passenger and cargo vessels in Port Miami over a 12-hour period. Additionally, on February 12, 2024, a recreational vessel collided with an inspected passenger vessel in Fisherman's Channel.

This incident resulted in 13 injuries. With the creation of a regulated navigation area, the Coast Guard intends to reduce the navigational risk associated with high-speed vessel operations in a densely trafficked waterway.

