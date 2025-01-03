Valvoline Instant Oil Change Shares Tips To Get Vehicles 'Winter Road Ready' Ahead Of Polar Vortex

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As Americans brace for cold temperatures and winter storms, it's important to

prepare for extreme conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, encourages drivers to prepare their vehicles as a polar vortex descends on much of the United States bringing severe winter weather conditions like freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall.

To prepare vehicles for winter driving conditions, the company encourages drivers to:

Test Battery Charge Level: Cold temperatures effect a vehicle's battery in several ways. Battery power output is reduced, it can lose significant charge capacity making it difficult to start a vehicle, and there is additional strain on a battery overall. Having a battery's charge level checked can reduce the chance of getting stranded.

Inspect Windshield Wipers:

Visibility is paramount in snowy and icy driving conditions. Worn out windshield wipers may not effectively clear the windshield, putting drivers at risk.

Top-off Fluid Levels:

Cold temperatures can cause vehicle fluids to thicken or freeze if they are not at proper levels. From engine oil to brake fluid, it's important to make sure fluids are at their proper levels during winter driving.

Check Tire Pressure Levels:

Cold temperatures cause the air in tires to contract, resulting in low tire pressure. This can impair a vehicle's traction and handling, making driving on snowy and slippery roads less safe.

"Some of the coldest temperatures and worst weather of the winter are coming to much of the eastern United States and it's important to make sure vehicles are ready for the extreme weather," said Chris Calabrese, Valvoline Inc.'s Vice President of Operations for the East Region. "At Valvoline Instant Oil Change, we're open and ready to help drivers. No appointment is necessary, and we offer many of our 'winter road ready' services free of charge. Be safe and check vioc to learn more about the hours and services of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change service center near you."

The company's 4.7 out of 5 star rated* automotive preventive maintenance services include 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including more than 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Elizabeth B. Clevinger

+1 (859) 357-3155

[email protected]



Media Relations

Angela Davied

+1 (913) 302-0032

[email protected]



