Xagent Launches GTIPS - A Big Data For Global Tendering And Procurement System

XAgent, the world-leading artificial intelligence bidding system, has recently announced the launch - the Global Trade and System (GTIPS)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XAgent AI Inc., a world - leading artificial intelligence bidding system, has recently launched its latest innovation, the Global Tendering Information and Procurement System (GTIPS).This revolutionary big data system is set to transform the global bidding and tendering landscape, providing access to a vast amount of information for procurement, infrastructure construction, and services, as well as investment promotion.GTIPS is designed to bridge the gap between buyers and suppliers, and between investors and businesses. With its comprehensive platform, it offers a one - stop solution for all global tendering and investment needs. Every day, GTIPS provides 50,000 tender notices and 10,000 investment promotion information, making it the go - to source for global procurement.Powered by XAgent's advanced artificial intelligence technology, GTIPS is able to gather, analyze, and organize data from various sources, including government websites, international organizations, and industry associations. This ensures that the information provided is accurate, up - to - date, and relevant, giving users a competitive edge in the bidding process.The launch of GTIPS marks a significant milestone for XAgent AI Inc. and the global tendering industry. According to Helen Huang, the CEO of XAgent AI Inc., "GTIPS is excited to introduce GTIPS, which will revolutionize the way businesses and governments conduct bidding and tendering processes. With our advanced technology and vast bid data system, XAgent is confident that GTIPS will become the go - to platform for all global bidding and tendering needs."Overall, GTIPS is a powerful platform that offers a comprehensive solution for global procurement and tendering. With its advanced technology and vast bid data system, it is well - positioned to become the leading source of information for global procurement, and to help businesses and governments achieve their goals in today's competitive market.GTIPS features and benefits:1. Vast Information Repository- High Volume of Daily Updates: GTIPS provides 50,000 pieces of tender information and 10,000 pieces of investment promotion information daily, ensuring users have access to a large number of opportunities.- Comprehensive Coverage: It tracks more than 100,000 purchasers and over 500 new newspapers. It's a one-stop shop for detailed information on domestic and global tenders, including EOI, RFP, RFQ, EPC projects, contract awards, and procurement news.2. Advanced Data Processing Powered by AI- Accurate and Relevant Data: Powered by XAgent's advanced artificial intelligence technology, GTIPS gathers, analyzes, and organizes data from various sources like government websites, international organizations, and industry associations. This ensures the information provided is accurate, up-to-date, and relevant, giving users a competitive edge in the bidding and tendering process.- Efficient Information Categorization: All tenders are indexed according to the Common Procurement Vocabulary (CPV), facilitating easy search and retrieval of specific information by users.3. User-Friendly Service Provision- Free Trial and Access to Tenders: By registering on GTIPS, users can gain instant access to two free tenders, allowing them to experience the platform's offerings before making a commitment.- Customized Email Alerts: The system sends daily email alerts to customers based on their chosen geography, products, and services, ensuring they never miss out on relevant opportunities.- Full and Unlimited Access: GTIPS offers subscribers full and unlimited access to the tendering portal, enabling them to explore a wide range of opportunities at their convenience.- Diverse Clientele Support: It caters to suppliers from a wide spectrum of the economy, whether they are SMEs or Fortune 500 organizations, providing equal opportunities for all.4. Geographical and Industry Breadth- Wide Geographical Coverage: Following ISO-3166 for defining countries and regions, GTIPS covers over 200 countries across all continents, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, offering a truly global perspective on tendering opportunities.- All Industry Sectors Covered: As a comprehensive content aggregator, it encompasses all industry sectors such as defense, IT, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, etc., making it a versatile resource for businesses in various fields.5. Value-Added Services- Bid Facilitation and Consultancy: GTIPS provides end-to-end bid facilitation and consultancy services, helping clients participate in cross-border projects. With the assistance of local agents in 60+ countries, it offers valuable support throughout the bidding process.- Other Support Services: The platform also offers services like dedicated key account management, local agent services and support, assistance in finding a subcontractor, forming a joint venture, and help in e-tendering, reverse auction, and e-procurement, adding significant value to users' bidding and procurement efforts.6. Opportunity Assessment and Market Insights- High-value Opportunities: According to the IMF 2019 estimate, with the public procurement market amounting to a whopping US$21 trillion based on the total GDP of the world on PPP basis, GTIPS provides access to a vast pool of high-value tendering opportunities.- Timely Delivery of Opportunities: Recognizing the importance of timely procurement, GTIPS ensures that opportunities are delivered to clients promptly, enabling them to make timely decisions and submissions.

