Audfly Will Present The Newest-Generation Focused Sound Solution At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Audfly to showcase groundbreaking directional sound solutions at CES 2025. Join us at Booth No. 51759 for live demonstrations of our latest innovations in sound technology

Experience immersive, personalized with Audfly's Focusound Screen® integrated into an All-in-one PC, delivering clear, directional sound directly to the user.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Audfly Technology , a leading innovator in directional sound technology, is set to showcase its latest generation of directional sound solutions at CES 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential technology events. With latest advancements that promise to revolutionize how sound is experienced, Audfly's new products are designed to bring immersive, personalized audio to a variety of settings, from home entertainment to commercial applications.At CES 2025, Audfly will unveil a series of products that incorporate its latest breakthroughs in Focused audio technology. Key highlights will include:· Next-Generation Focused Sound Solutions: A new lineup of products designed to deliver highly localized sound, ensuring that only the intended listener can hear the audio, while surrounding individuals remain undisturbed. This technology is expected to significantly enhance experiences in environments such as museums, retail spaces, and entertainment venues.· Integrated Directional Sound Systems for Consumer Products: Audfly will also introduce new consumer-focused devices that seamlessly blend directional sound technology with everyday products, offering users a more intimate and focused auditory experience. This includes newest generation products are tailored for home entertainment, offering clear and crisp audio without disturbing others in the room.· Innovative Applications Across Multiple Sectors: Audfly's showcase will also include immersive demonstrations of how directional sound can be applied in diverse settings, from gaming and digital signage to office environments and public spaces. The technology promises to elevate user experiences by providing targeted sound delivery that adapts to the needs of both individuals and businesses.· Collaboration with Industry Leaders: Audfly has partnered with leading companies to integrate its directional sound solutions into a range of devices, enhancing the functionality and appeal of smart home products, public kiosks, and more. These collaborations reflect Audfly's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in personalized audio."We are incredibly excited to share our newest advancements with the global technology community at CES 2025," said Zhen Li, CEO of Audfly Technology. "Our focus is on delivering sound experiences that are as unique as the environments they inhabit. Whether it's a museum visitor hearing an exhibit narration without disturbing those around them, or a family enjoying a movie in their living room without competing for volume, our solutions are designed to redefine how we interact with sound."About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is a global leader in directional sound solutions, specializing in creating cutting-edge audio technologies that offer highly targeted and immersive sound experiences. From consumer electronics to commercial applications, Audfly is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that cater to the needs of modern sound environments.For more information, visit Audfly's website or visit them at CES 2025, Booth No. 51759, Venetian Hall 2F.

Wei Ke

Audfly Technology

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.