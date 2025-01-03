Ecfirst, An Authorized C3PAO, Approved To Perform CMMC Assessments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ecfirst Introduces the CMMC Assessment Playbook, An First, Ensuring Assessment Consistency

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ecfirst, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, RPO, APP, and ATP, is thrilled to announce its re-authorization as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). This significant milestone reaffirms ecfirst's commitment to helping organizations secure sensitive information and achieve CMMC compliance.With this renewed designation, ecfirst is poised to conduct certified CMMC assessments for Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs). The demand for assessments is surging as the CMMC framework becomes a critical requirement for contractors handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).“Our re-authorization as a C3PAO highlights ecfirst's steadfast dedication to excellence in cybersecurity compliance,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst.“Our commitment to the CMMC ecosystem is deep and covers authorized certification training as well as readiness and assessment services. The ecfirst CMMC Assessment Playbook is an industry first, ensuring a methodical process approach for managing assessments.”Authorized CMMC Certification Trainingecfirst, an ATP and APP, offers world-class CMMC Certified Professional (CCP ) and CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA ) training programs.Why choose ecfirst for CMMC training? With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and compliance, ecfirst offers industry-recognized instructors, including our Lead CCA, who bring real-world assessment expertise to the classroom. Our training programs are designed with flexibility, offering virtual, public/private, or on-site delivery options. The CCP course provides foundational knowledge of the CMMC framework, governance, and assessment processes. In contrast, the CCA course offers advanced training with hands-on exercises and real-world scenario preparation for Level 2 assessments. Students also benefit from access to the CMMC Academy Portal and the world-class CMMC Playbook.Enrollment is now open! For CMMC certification training schedules and details, visit:CCP:CCA:About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight and best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at and .

Peter Harvey

Client Executive Contact

+1 469-325-4239

...

CCP Training Program, ecfirst

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.