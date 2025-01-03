Call To Action Foundation Expands Scholarship Program To Support Students In Six States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In addition to assistance, the scholarship recipients gain access to valuable resources such as mentorship, academic counseling, leadership development, and ongoing personal and professional support. Since 2007, more than $7 million has been awarded to help underserved students achieve their academic goals and build brighter futures. "We are excited to expand our reach and continue supporting students across the West and Midwest. This program provides not only financial assistance, but holistic support to help students succeed in the classroom and life," says Crystal Maggelet, Founder of the Call to Action Foundation, CEO of Maverik and FJ Management, Inc .

The Call to Action Foundation Scholarship Program will officially launch on January 1, 2025, with the application deadline of February 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm MT. To learn more about the scholarship program and apply, please visit the Call to Action Foundation website: calltoactionfdn/focus-areas/scholarships or email [email protected] .

About the Call to Action Foundation:

Call to Action Foundation is a private operating foundation that invests in affordable housing and scholarships for underserved communities in the West and Midwest. Since 2022, the Foundation has invested more than $80 million to improve the lives of working families. FJ Management's subsidiary companies fund the mission of the foundation, including Maverik and Big West Oil.



