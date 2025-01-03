Kuwait Denounces Deadly Shooting In Montenegro

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned the random gunfire shooting in Montenegro's city of Cetinje leaving a number of people dead or wounded.

The Ministry, in a statement, re-affirmed the State of Kuwait's rejection of all forms of violence, expressed heartfelt condolences to families of the victims, Montenegro's' and wished the quick recovery.

Montenegro declared three days of mourning, on Thursday, hours after a gunmen randomly shot dead 12 people at a restaurant in Cetinje. (end)

