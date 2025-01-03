Kuwait Denounces Deadly Shooting In Montenegro
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned the random gunfire shooting in Montenegro's city of Cetinje leaving a number of people dead or wounded.
The Ministry, in a statement, re-affirmed the State of Kuwait's rejection of all forms of violence, expressed heartfelt condolences to families of the victims, Montenegro's' government and wished the injured quick recovery.
Montenegro declared three days of mourning, on Thursday, hours after a gunmen randomly shot dead 12 people at a restaurant in Cetinje. (end)
amh
MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109052475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.