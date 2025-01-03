Kingdom Of Thailand Introduces New Online E-Visa Platform

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand has announced on their official website that effective 01 January 2025, countries including Seychelles, may apply for an e-Visa through their new e-Visa platform.

Application will no longer be accepted in person at the Thai Embassy in Nairobi.

Applicants are advised to submit their application exclusively through the new online e-Visa at



