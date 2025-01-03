Kingdom Of Thailand Introduces New Online E-Visa Platform
(MENAFN- APO Group)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand has announced on their official website that effective 01 January 2025, countries including Seychelles, may apply for an e-Visa through their new online e-Visa platform.
Application will no longer be accepted in person at the Thai Embassy in Nairobi.
Applicants are advised to submit their application exclusively through the new online e-Visa platform at
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and tourism
- Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.
MENAFN03012025004934011406ID1109052425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.