Interior Doors Market Growing At A CAGR Of 5% From 2021 To 2030 Material: Wood Metal Glass Fiberboard Fiberglass Vinyl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) he boom in the sector in both developing and developed countries, rapid urbanization, and the rise in home remodeling projects

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research recently published a report titled "Interior Doors Market by Door Type (Panel, Bypass, Bifold, Pocket, Others), by Material (Wood, Metal, Glass, Fiberboard, Fiberglass, Vinyl, Others), by Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving and Other), by End-user (Residential, Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global interior doors industry generated $55.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $93.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Download PDF SampleDrivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesSeveral factors are driving the growth of the global interior doors market. The boom in the construction sector in both developing and developed countries, rapid urbanization, and the rise in home remodeling projects are significant contributors. However, the high installation cost of interior doors restrains market growth. Conversely, technological advancements in materials such as fiberglass present opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.COVID-19 ScenarioThe COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the interior doors market. Manufacturing activities were partially or completely halted due to lockdown restrictions, lack of workforce availability, and supply chain disruptions. The stoppage of new construction activities and home remodeling projects during the lockdown led to a considerable reduction in demand for interior doors. Economic uncertainty also led people to halt investments in purchasing new homes or renovating existing ones, further impacting the demand for interior doors. However, the demand is expected to rise steadily post-lockdown.Market SegmentationBy Door TypeBased on door type, the panel segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global interior doors market. This segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and high durability. However, the pocket segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the rising requirement for space-saving solutions.By End-UserBased on end-user, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global interior doors market. This segment is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the rise in construction activities of residential buildings with increasing urbanization. The research also analyzes the non-residential segment.Purchase InquiryBy RegionBased on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global interior doors market. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030, due to the rise in construction activities of residential buildings with rapid urbanization. However, LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for residential housing units.Leading Market PlayersKey players in the global interior doors market include Artisan Hardware, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., Concept SGA Inc., Contractors Wardrobe, Inc., Hume Doors & Timber Pty Ltd, JB Kind, Ltd., Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc., Marvin Windows And Doors, Masonite International Corporation, and Rustica Hardware. These companies have adopted various strategies to maintain their market positions and expand their offerings.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2030, identifying prevailing market opportunities. It offers information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with Porter's five forces analysis to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The in-depth analysis of market segmentation assists in determining prevailing market opportunities, while major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players. The report includes the analysis of regional and global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Request For CustomizationMore ReportCross Laminated Timber MarketSmart Door Locks MarketEurope Centralized Refrigeration Systems MarketIndustrial Vacuum Cleaner MarketConstruction Equipment Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.