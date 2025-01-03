ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, GA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the“Company”) announced today that the Company's Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2024 (the“Quarterly Report”) is expected to be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, January 9, 2025. The Company will host a call on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company's operating results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (800) 343-4849

(203) 518-9848

Conference ID: AWHQ225

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, January 13, 2025, and will be available for 31 days. The Company's quarterly and other reports can be obtained on the Company's website at or by contacting ... .





ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is the nation's largest private homebuilder* and was named the 2023 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated and inspired homes. The company's industry-leading customer experience at The Studio and with AW Collections results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time and move-down homebuyers, offering affordable homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes. The company's commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning numerous national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, and customer service.

* According to Home Builder Executive based on calendar year 2023 closings.

CONTACT: Zachary R. Sawyer, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.987.0010 ...