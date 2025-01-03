عربي


Reporting Of Granting Of Tryg Shares Mikael Kärrsten (CTO)


1/3/2025 6:01:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 1,090 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 167,424. Granting of the shares are related to the Acquisition TryggHansa in 2021

