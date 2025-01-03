Fog Networking Market Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 43.5% 2032, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fog Networking Market

With IoT growth in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities, fog networking drives scalability and edge data processing in IoT.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, The fog networking market was valued at $218.46 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.5% from 2023 to 2032.Fog networking refers to a decentralized approach to architecture that brings computing resources and data storage closer to the edge of the network, rather than relying solely on centralized cloud services. It aims to reduce latency and improve performance by enabling data processing and storage to occur at or near the network devices themselves, such as routers, switches, and other edge devices.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 384 Pages) at:Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in May 2023, Arista networks expanded to the cloud fog, offering Wide-area networking (WAN) and artificial intelligence (AI) use cases, which are driving development for the market. Furthermore, it visibility into cloud spending from its largest customers has been reduced to six months from 12 months previously, indicating a decline in long-term visibility. Therefore, such strategy helps to grow the fog networking market analysis.Based on application, the smart manufacturing segment attained the highest market share in 2022 in the fog networking industry. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of fog networking technologies in manufacturing processes to enhance productivity, optimize operations, and improve overall efficiency.However, the transportation and logistics segment is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors such as the transportation and logistics industry is experiencing significant digital transformation and adopting fog networking solutions to optimize supply chain management, streamline logistics operations, and improve overall efficiency. Fog computing enables real-time tracking, route optimization, and enhanced visibility, allowing businesses to respond promptly to changing market demands and deliver goods faster and more reliably.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Region-wise, North America witnessed the highest growth in 2022. This is because the market in North America is experiencing a surge in adoption driven by IoT proliferation, low-latency requirements, data privacy concerns, and collaborative efforts to build comprehensive fog computing ecosystems. In addition, the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the convergence with 5G networks, and the development of smart cities in North America contribute to the growth of fog networking market in this region.However, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the fastest-growing region during the fog networking market forecast period. This is because several governments in the Asia-Pacific region have recognized the potential of fog networking and have launched initiatives to support its development. For instance, Japan has been promoting the concept of "Society 5.0," which envisions a human-centered society powered by advanced technologies such as fog computing.The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the fog networking market size. Fog networking, which involves distributing computing resources closer to the network edge, experienced both challenges and opportunities during this time. With the sudden surge in remote work and increased reliance on digital technologies, there was a heightened need for edge computing solutions to ensure low-latency data processing and improved network performance.Inquiry Before Buying:As a result, the demand for fog networking solutions, such as edge servers and edge computing platforms, witnessed a significant boost. However, the pandemic also disrupted global supply chains and led to uncertainties in the market, causing delays in deployment and hindering the growth of fog networking projects. Despite these challenges, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the fog networking market was a mix of increased demand and temporary setbacks, with the long-term potential for growth remaining strong as organizations recognize the value of edge computing in a post-pandemic world.Key Findings of the Study:By component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest fog networking market share in 2022.By application, the smart manufacturing segment accounted for the highest fog networking market share in 2022.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the fog networking industry such as Arista Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu, Google Cloud Platform, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation., and Microsoft Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the fog networking market.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.