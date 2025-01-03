Chemical Peel Market Report 2024 - Global Forecasts To 2029: Rising Demand For Skin Rejuvenation Procedures Bolster Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Peel Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical peel market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.22% over the forecasted period, from US$821.050 million in 2024 and is expected to account for US$1.11 billion by 2029.

The expansion in the chemical peel market is mainly due to changing lifestyles among individuals, the aging populace, and the rising accessibility and skin benefits of these peels. Potential challenges that may be faced by the market are possible side effects, high costs, treatment alternatives, and regulatory constraints. However, the market is anticipated to witness expansion during the forecasted period.



Rising demand for skin rejuvenation procedures is predicted to bolster the global chemical peel market growth.

Chemical peels are a common treatment method for skin concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, skin scars, acne, and hyperpigmentation. When done properly, results can rival those of more significant skin-improving procedures that have various mechanisms for skin rejuvenation. Growing mindfulness concerning the requirement of less downtime is driving individuals to prefer nonsurgical aesthetic methods, such as chemical peels, to attain younger-looking skin with no imperfections.

Moreover, the advancement of skincare routines through numerous social media stages and influencers has made people aware of skin rejuvenation methods like chemical peels. For instance, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 2023 Procedure statistical data, the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures of skin resurfacing, which includes chemical peels, reported an increment of 5% from 3,322,292 procedures performed in 2022 to 3,501,696 procedures performed in 2023. This is expected to promote the chemical peel market globally with a rise in technological innovation in these procedures.

AbbVie Inc.

AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Caudalie International SE

Galderma SA

Hale Cosmeceuticals Inc

LOreal SA

ProDerma Light

Renee Rouleau Inc. La Roche-Posay

