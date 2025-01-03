 Thomson Reuters Acquires Safesend, Expanding Tax Automation Capabilities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – Thomson Reuters Corporation (“Thomson Reuters”) (TSX/NYSE: TRI ), a global content and company, announced on January 2 that it acquired cPaperless, LLC, doing business as SafeSend (“SafeSend”), for $600 million in cash.

SafeSend is a United States-based cloud-native provider of for tax and accounting professionals. Founded in 2008, SafeSend automates the 'last-mile' of the tax return, including assembly, review, taxpayer e-signature, and delivery. Its software solves key pain points for customers and their clients by eliminating time-consuming manual tasks. SafeSend's solutions are used by accounting firms of all sizes across the US, including 70 percent of the country's top 500 firms. The company is headquartered in Michigan and has 235 employees.

The acquisition supports Thomson Reuters vision for tax and accounting professionals, advancing efficiency in workflows for tax preparers and taxpayers across the US Thomson Reuters intends to continue to offer SafeSend as a market solution, supporting the ability to interoperate with multiple vendors across a connected tax software ecosystem.

“The needs of our customers and their clients drive every decision we make at Thomson Reuters. This acquisition underscores our commitment to addressing the evolving challenges faced by tax professionals and taxpayers alike,” said Elizabeth Beastrom, president of Tax, Audit and Accounting Professionals at Thomson Reuters.“By integrating SafeSend's innovative technology with our existing solutions, we're simplifying tax preparation workflows, and meeting the dynamic demands of businesses we serve to help them thrive in an increasingly complex tax landscape.”

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for SafeSend customers,” said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder.“Becoming a part of Thomson Reuters will enable us to accelerate product development efforts and realize our shared vision of an end-to-end tax workflow solution.”

“Since we founded the company, we've focused on listening to our customers and building solutions to simplify the tax process,” said Andrew Hatfield, SafeSend co-founder.“We are both excited to be continuing our journey with Thomson Reuters.”

SafeSend is expected to generate approximately $60 million of revenue in 2025 before the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue, and to grow in excess of 25 percent annually in the next few years.

The post Thomson Reuters acquires SafeSend, expanding tax automation capabilitie appeared first on Caribbean News Global .