Brazil Assumes Chairmanship Of BRICS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAZIL, (TV BRICS) – On 1 January 2025, the BRICS chairmanship will officially pass from Russia to Brazil. During this period, special attention will be paid to climate change, sustainable development and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI).

This was announced by Eduardo Pais Saboia, the republic's foreign secretary for Asia and the Pacific and the country's Sherpa to BRICS, in an interview with Agencia Brasil. He noted that issues already discussed earlier, including the use of national currencies in trade between countries and the reform of the global governance system, will remain on the agenda.

Saboia explained that the climate topic is of particular interest because Brazil will host the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 30) in Belem this year. He pointed out that the top 10 countries play a key role in the energy sector, which affects greenhouse gas emissions.

Regulation of artificial intelligence will also be a central issue during the presidency.

“To date, there is no governance of artificial intelligence in the world, although discussions are already underway. It is possible that during the Brazilian presidency, it will be possible to promote the idea of a unified approach of the group's countries to AI regulation,” said a Brazilian foreign policy official.

Speaking about the BRICS expansion, Saboia emphasised that Brazil supports the inclusion of new members in the group. According to him, the country's leadership intends to ensure their smooth integration into the association. In addition, the diplomat commented on the creation of a new category of BRICS partner countries.

Brazil will host the BRICS summit for the fourth time in 2025. Last year, the summit was held in Russia's Kazan.

