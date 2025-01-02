'RAGS 2 RICHMOND' MUSICAL SERIES GARNERS 8 MILLION VIEWS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Rags 2 Richmond," a new digital short series, has reached a major milestone garnering 8 million views in the past three weeks since its official debut.

- Jonathan WongLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Rags 2 Richmond ," the exciting new vertical digital short series loosely based on beauty pageants from Richmond, BC, Canada, has reached a major milestone – garnering 8 million views in the past three weeks since its official debut. To-date, the musical dramedy has dropped 28 episodes for fans to take-in, recently culminating in a final slate of episodes on December 21, 2024.In addition, lead actor and executive producer Jonathan Wong made history on December 21, 2024 as the first-ever Hong Kong artist to perform on South Korea's renowned MBC Show! Music Core stage with his exclusive Rags 2 Richmond single“Low Key”. The performance video for "Low Key" has quickly gained popularity, amassing over 1 million views across all social media platforms in just two days, placing it among the highest-viewed performances including MBC's official accounts even making it to the monthly Top 10 most viewed performers on the show. The performance received an outpouring of supportive comments, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the K-Pop acts who graced the same stage that day. This milestone cements Wong's role as a cultural pioneer, bridging the worlds of Asian music and entertainment.“We are thrilled Rags 2 Richmond is resonating with a global audience and even more excited for Jonathan as his appearance on Korea's MBC's Show! Music Core marked a major cultural milestone that highlights the growing potential for cross-border collaboration in Asia through music,” explains Justina Shih, who co-executive produced Rags 2 Richmond with Wong and Simon Yin.“Low Key,” a standout track from Rags 2 Richmond, showcases Wong's signature blend of smooth R&B and contemporary pop. Co-written and produced alongside Tat Tong, the track embodies Wong's exceptional talent as a modern-day“super producer” while delivering a globally appealing sound.MBC Show! Music Core, often referred to as the launchpad for K-pop global icons such as BTS, Blackpink, and others, has long been the stage where artists capture the world's attention. Wong's groundbreaking performance signifies not only his own achievements but also the revival of cultural exchange between South Korea and Hong Kong-a connection that has been dormant for years.In Rags 2 Richmond and beyond, Wong has captivated audiences with his refined vocals, intricate choreography, and charismatic presence. During the pre-tape, Wong's performance was met with overwhelming praise, with audience viewers lauding both his artistry and the significance of this historic moment.Reflecting on his experience, Wong shared,“It's truly an honour to perform on Music Core, a stage that has produced so many global superstars. I hope this moment inspires more collaborations across borders, as music has the unique power to bring us together.”Wong's career speaks to his boundary-pushing artistry. Known for writing and producing for stars like Karen Mok, Sammi Cheng, and China's top boy band X-NINE, Wong continues to break new ground with his genre-bending sound and cross-cultural appeal. From his success on China's“Sing My Song,” where his viral hit“For the First Time” achieved over 10 million views overnight, to his ongoing contributions as a singer, composer, actor, and TV host, Wong has proven himself as a trailblazer in the Asian music industry.Wong's artistry and vision serve as a beacon for future generations of artists, highlighting the power of music to transcend boundaries and unite audiences around the globe.Please visit @rags2richmond on Instagram, Tik Tok, Youtube , Facebook and Little Red Book to stay up-to-date on episode drops and exclusive content.ABOUT RAGS 2 RICHMONDAn exciting new, first-of-its-kind digital short musical series, executively produced and created by a powerhouse team of industry veterans - Jonathan Wong, Justina Shih, and Simon Yin (who also serves as a director). Rags 2 Richmond tells a story of friendship, ambition, and what goes on behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry, set against the backdrop of a fictional TV station in Richmond, British Columbia. In 2005, an eclectic male pageant promises to make Vancouver hopefuls superstars in Hong Kong, then the world, but participants on and off screen soon discover that all isn't quite as it seems.

