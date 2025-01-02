Pointfire Announces Search Summaries For Sharepoint: A Revolutionary Enhancement To Sharepoint Search Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cost of Searching for information at work - Infographic

SharePoint query-based search summaries - preview

PointFire announces the release of query-based Search Summaries for SharePoint search, optimizing research times and efficiency.

OTTAWA, CANADA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PointFire , a leader in SharePoint solutions, announced the availability of Search Summaries for SharePoint. This innovative tool leverages Azure Open AI and PnP Modern Search to provide users with query-based summaries, transforming the way organizations search and interact with content in SharePoint.Search Summaries for SharePoint enhances the standard SharePoint search experience by generating concise, AI-powered summaries of why a document or page matches a user's search query. Instead of simply showing a list of results, the product provides a snapshot of each item's relevant content, making it easier for users to assess relevance and quickly find the information they need."With Search Summaries, we're addressing a key challenge for SharePoint users: finding the right information fast. We're excited to offer an AI-driven solution that provides actionable summaries in real time, improving the search experience in a way that saves our clients time and increases productivity" said Martin Laplante, CEO of PointFire.Advanced AI Technology Meets SharePoint SearchBuilt on top of the PnP Search web part and Pointfire's extension, Search Summaries for SharePoint delivers intelligent summaries by utilizing Azure Open AI services. The tool identifies the most relevant portions of the documents or pages based on user queries, providing fast and accurate summaries that enhance the search experience without overloading the system."Our solution is designed to intelligently pull the most relevant sentences from documents to create concise summaries. This ensures the search experience remains fast and efficient, even when dealing with large content libraries" explained Elio Struyf, Engineering lead at PointFire.Search Summaries for SharePoint is currently available for early access on pointfire/products/sharepoint-search-summariesAbout PointFirePointFire is a trusted leader in developing solutions that enhance the SharePoint experience, particularly for multilingual environments. With over 20 years of experience, PointFire's products are used by organizations worldwide, helping them maximize the potential of Microsoft 365 and SharePoint.For more information, please visit PointFire's Search Summaries for SharePoint page .For more information, press only:Stephanie Baddour, PointFire 1-613-826-0747 ext 6, ...

Stephanie Baddour

IceFire Studios Corp.

+1 613-826-0747

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.