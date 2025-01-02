Saudi, Syrian Fms Discuss Syria's Return To Arab, Muslim Worlds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 2 (KUNA) - Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the new Syrian administration Asaad Al-Shaibani discussed Thursday efforts to preserve Syria's state institutions and ensure its return to the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The two ministers thoroughly reviewed the current situation in Syria and the efforts being made to address it, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They also discussed ways to support everything that contributes to a prosperous future filled with security, stability, and prosperity for Syria and its people.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom's supportive stance for all initiatives aimed at achieving security, stability, and sovereignty for Syria.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is first country that Al-Shaibani visits since assuming his post. (end)

as









MENAFN02012025000071011013ID1109050868