After Conviction Thrown Out Due To Racial Bias, Hearing To Release Former 49Ers Star Dana Stubblefield From Prison Will Be Held This Friday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Defense Attorneys Kenneth Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer, who have represented Stubblefield since 2015 and helped prove racial bias and prejudice in this wrongful conviction, will argue for his release from prison after three years of imprisonment.

Rosenfeld and Sawyer helped prove Stubblefield's trial was infected with errors allowed by the judge from the beginning of proceedings, and on December 26, 2024, the California Court of Appeals issued a definitive, unanimous ruling overturning the conviction.

"He should be released right now. He is not guilty of any crime and has been sitting in a cell for three years based on a wrongful conviction that has now been thrown out by a forceful, unanimous ruling from the Court of Appeals," said Rosenfeld.

Further, the judge in Stubblefield's case blocked admission of key police evidence and the accuser's own confession that she was a paid sex worker, with her own website and business operation, and separately admitted to charging clients the exact amount, to the dollar, she charged Mr. Stubblefield. This evidence was directly relevant to the case and the jury should have been able to review, considering Mr. Stubblefield's testimony detailing the interaction was a paid, consensual transaction.

"There was extreme bias throughout this case and the judge allowed all of it – from blocking evidence that showed the woman involved was a sex worker by trade with her own website; to Mr. Stubblefield being physically paraded in front of the jury in a concealed box like an animal, under the guise of COVID 'precautions'; to the use of prejudicial racial tropes in front of the jury," said Rosenfeld. "The judge allowed it all. I lost count of the number of times our client was called a 'large black man'."

"This was a consensual, transactional encounter, yet Mr. Stubblefield has unjustly lost years of his life due to a flagrantly biased judicial process," said Sawyer. "We earnestly hope Mr. Stubblefield is released on Friday and that the prosecution will take the necessary steps to rectify this injustice and drop the charges against Mr. Stubblefield."

Further, the prosecution attempted to frame the accuser as developmentally disabled, which the judge allowed, in part via admission of an IQ test. The accuser is a primary Spanish speaker; the test was administered in English. The jury in the trial rejected claims of disability and dismissed those related charges.

