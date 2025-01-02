USX Cyber's GUARDIENT™ XDR: Accelerating Security And CMMC Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Va., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber, a leader in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, announces its flagship platform, GUARDIENT XDR, which strengthens security while simplifying the path to CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance for Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations.

As the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) heightens its commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), CMMC compliance has become crucial for contractors and subcontractors working with the government. GUARDIENT XDR addresses this challenge head-on, combining advanced security with compliance-oriented features to protect organizations and streamline certification.

GUARDIENT XDR: Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture

GUARDIENT XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is a robust cybersecurity platform designed to protect against a wide range of cyber threats. Its key capabilities include:



AI-Enhanced Detection: Real-time threat identification powered by machine learning.

Proactive Defense: Continuous monitoring to address advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-day vulnerabilities. Unified Threat Response: Combines tools into a 'single pane of glass' platform for streamlined operations.



Simplifying and Accelerating CMMC Compliance

GUARDIENT XDR is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of CMMC. The platform delivers:



Comprehensive Mapping: Pre-configured to align with 49 of 110 CMMC controls, reducing the burden of manual documentation.

Automated Reporting: Streamlined audit trails and compliance reports for third-party assessments. Real-Time Updates: Alerts and monitoring to maintain compliance as standards evolve.



Bridging the Gap Between Compliance and Security

Compliance is vital for eligibility, but alone, it cannot shield organizations from evolving threats. GUARDIENT XDR integrates robust security measures with compliance adherence, delivering:



Dynamic Threat Defense: Real-time detection and response to sophisticated cyber risks. Effortless Compliance: Streamlined workflows and pre-configured controls accelerate certification.

“Achieving CMMC compliance is a necessary step for organizations working with the DoD, but compliance alone does not ensure full protection against today's sophisticated cyber threats,” said Frank Hughes, Chief Information Officer at USX Cyber.“GUARDIENT XDR not only addresses the technical and documentation requirements of CMMC but also provides the robust security safeguards that organizations need to operate confidently in an increasingly hostile cyber landscape.”

About USX Cyber

USX Cyber empowers organizations to safeguard their assets, ensure compliance, and thrive in the digital age. By combining innovation with practical solutions like GUARDIENT XDR, USX Cyber meets the needs of businesses in critical industries while setting a new standard in cybersecurity. For more information, visit .

