Coody & Co. Financing Wins Silver In 14Th Annual Best In Biz Awards

Coody & Co. Financing

Recognized as a leader in innovation within the home financing industry.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coody & Co. Financing has been named a silver medal winner in the category“Most Innovative Company of the Year” in Best in Biz Awards 2024, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

This recognition highlights Coody & Co. Financing's unique Owner Finance Program, which revolutionizes the time-tested strategy of owner-financing for aspiring homeowners and creates scalable investment opportunities for partners. The company's innovative approach combines advanced systems, comprehensive partner resources, and a commitment to empowering underserved communities, setting it apart in the competitive real estate financing sector.

This year's judges were particularly impressed with the winning companies' continued innovation and vast employment of such cutting-edge technologies as AI, their comprehensive approach to workplace benefits and employee wellbeing programs, as well as continued community involvement and growing commitments to environmental and corporate social responsibility causes. A notable absence of winning entries in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year categories this year pointed to the difficult economic landscape this year's entrants are operating in, which makes the winners' achievements all the more noteworthy.

“Our recognition as a silver medalist in the Best in Biz Awards underscores our team's relentless dedication to transforming the home financing landscape,” said Hannah Coody , Chief Operations Officer at Coody & Co. Financing.“We're proud to have built a model that not only delivers exceptional value for our partners and clients but also fosters meaningful social and economic impact. This award is a testament to the creativity, resilience, and passion of everyone at Coody & Co. Financing.”

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the unparalleled expertise and experience of the editors and reporters serving as judges and the vast diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are best suited to objectively determine the top companies from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2024 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Barron's, Chemical & Engineering News, Computerworld, Healthcare Innovation News, Los Angeles Times, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Travel Weekly, and Wired.

“Each year, our judges face the challenge of determining winners among equally compelling entries with varying strengths, poring over details and analyzing minute differences to find out who has had the edge,” said Best in Biz Awards staff.“Yet, as in years past, what sets our winning companies apart is not just their growth numbers, patents, or outside validation of their strength. A true sign of a Best in Biz Awards winner is the positive impact they have in the world – the benefits they bring start with their employees, impact their clients, and fill the local and global communities they operate in.”

Best in Biz Awards 2024 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website, and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2024, visit: .

About Coody & Co. Financing

Coody & Co. Financing is a trailblazer in the real estate and home financing industry, specializing in an innovative Owner Finance solution that makes homeownership more accessible to those who have been shut out of the conventional lending space. Operating in all 48 contiguous states, Coody & Co. Financing is driven by a commitment to excellence, transparency, and integrity. The company's unique approach empowers buyers to bypass traditional financing hurdles, offering personalized, in-house financing solutions that cater to a variety of needs and situations. This innovative model is designed to make homeownership not just a possibility, but an achievable reality for many who have long been underserved by conventional financial institutions.

