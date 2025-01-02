Advanced Facility Solutions Joins Persona-Triangle To Deliver Comprehensive Facility Services Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bringing Together Expertise in Facility Management, Construction, and Commercial Signage to Deliver Seamless Solutions

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Facility Solutions (AFS), a rapidly growing leader in facility maintenance and services, is now part of the Persona-Triangle family. Founded in 2019, AFS has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for industries such as retail, convenience, storage, healthcare, and education, offering tailored solutions to meet the demands of its diverse client base.

"At Persona-Triangle, we are thrilled to welcome AFS to our family," said Greg Kulesa, Group CEO of Persona-Triangle. "Known for their passionate professionals and exceptional customer service, AFS's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class signage and lighting solutions."

AFS provides turnkey services, including reactive and preventive maintenance, rollout programs, and large-scale construction projects-available on-demand, 24/7/365. Their streamlined operations and innovative technology enable efficient, proactive, and cost-saving solutions, making AFS a one-stop provider for facility management and construction needs.

With a team of dedicated Construction and Facilities professionals, AFS empowers property owners and managers to operate their locations economically, efficiently, and effectively. Their commitment to building lasting relationships-whether with clients, employees, or industry partners-sets AFS apart as a trusted leader in the industry.

About Persona-Triangle

Persona-Triangle is a leading national provider of commercial signage, lighting, and facility service solutions. Its turnkey solutions include inhouse design and engineering, site-and permit-planning, start-to-finish project management, state-of-the-art production facilities, and complementary property improvement capabilities which enable Persona-Triangle to support a diverse, blue-chip customer base representing some of the largest globally recognized brands. The Company serves over 200 marquis brands at more than 8,000 locations across North America annually.

With its strong foundation in commercial signage manufacturing and project management, the Company's fastest growing division is facility services, which includes commercial lighting, facility repairs & maintenance, capital renovation projects, and property-improvement-plans ("PIPs"). The company is actively growing this division both organically and through acquisitions.



As part of Persona-Triangle, AFS will continue to innovate and expand its services, delivering seamless solutions to clients nationwide and reinforcing its role as a top provider in the facilities management sector.

For more information about Advanced Facility Solutions and its new partnership with Persona-Triangle, visit myAFS.

SOURCE Advanced Facility Solutions

