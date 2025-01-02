Frax Launches Frxusd Stablecoin, Backed By The Blackrock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), Tokenized By Securitize

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Seamless Fiat On/Off Ramp Built on
Ethereum Network Adds Unprecedented Transparency and Custody
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Frax Finance , a decentralized stablecoin Cryptocurrency protocol, today announced the launch of a new stablecoin, frxUSD, that will leverage BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), tokenized by Securitize, to deliver a secure, transparent, and fully auditable backing mechanism.
This partnership marks a milestone in the integration of traditional finance and blockchain technology. The
frxUSD stablecoin, a rebranded evolution of Frax's flagship FRAX stablecoin, offers direct fiat redemption capabilities and enhanced compliance with U.S. financial systems.
As part of the collaboration,
BUIDL will become an enshrined custodian asset for minting and redeeming frxUSD. The stablecoin will be uniquely backed by assets held in BlackRock's BUIDL, which invests in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements. This ensures full transparency and on-chain audibility, solidifying
frxUSD as the first stablecoin to offer seamless fiat on/off-ramping capabilities via Blackrock's BUIDL infrastructure.
"Tokenized real-world assets provide an excellent bridge between traditional finance and
decentralized finance, bringing institutional-grade investments on-chain with unprecedented transparency and efficiency," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "This collaboration exemplifies the next stage in financial evolution, demonstrating how traditional and
decentralized systems can work together to redefine asset management strategies. The integration of frxUSD and the BUIDL fund is a clear signal of the transformative potential of tokenization in modern finance."
"By partnering with
Securitize to access and leverage BlackRock's BUIDL Fund we are setting a new standard for stablecoins," said Sam Kazemian, Founder of Frax Finance. "frxUSD combines the transparency and programmability of blockchain technology with the trust and stability of BlackRock's prime treasury offerings. This collaboration is a significant step toward bridging traditional finance with decentralized systems."
About
Securitize
Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is driving the compliant digitization of financial assets through next-generation blockchain technology. Securitize, or through its subsidiaries, is a registered broker-dealer (member Finra / SIPC) and operates a primary marketplace, an alternative trading system, as well as a top 10 transfer agent and has an exempt reporting adviser. Learn more at .
About Frax
Frax aims to be the U.S. digital dollar, establishing itself as the world's most innovative decentralized stablecoin and DeFi stablecoin infrastructure. The Frax stablecoin, a crypto collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, is highly scalable, trustless, and ideologically pure on-chain money. Frax - founded by Sam Kazemian and Stephen Moore - is committed to stability, proven technology, expert governance, and regulatory clarity.
Media Contacts:
Securitize:
[email protected]
Frax:
[email protected]
SOURCE Frax
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02012025003732001241ID1109050329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.