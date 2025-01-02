Dubai Real Estate Sets All-Time Record

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Dubai's had a record-breaking year, with new milestones being set throughout 2024, culminating in an all-time peak of 180,900 transactions worth AED 522.1 billion [USD 142.1 billion], according to UAE state news agency WAM .

A market report issued on Thursday (2) by fäm Properties underlines how 2024 became an historic year, with big leaps of 36% and 27% respectively on the previous high of 133,100 sales worth AED 411.1 billion [USD 111.9 billion] in 2023.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, was quoted as saying,“This was a remarkable year for Dubai real estate, with transaction volumes growing despite global economic uncertainties, indicating resilient demand and an expanding buyer base. Sales values broke historical records, and with strong rental demand, and luxury resilience, the market continues to attract global investors, reinforcing its status as a top real estate destination.”

