EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Personnel

United Internet: Change in Management Board of United Internet AG

02.01.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ralf Hartings leaving United Internet AG as of March 31, 2025 Carsten Theurer has been the new CFO of United Internet AG since January 1, 2025

Montabaur, January 2, 2025: Ralf Hartings, Chief Officer of United Internet AG, will leave United Internet AG at his own request on March 31, 2025. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Philipp von Bismarck and CEO Ralph Dommermuth regret this decision. Ralph Dommermuth, founder and CEO of United Internet:“On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr. Hartings for the very good and trusting cooperation over the past years. The Supervisory Board and I wish Mr. Hartings all the best for his private and professional future.” Ralf Hartings comments on his decision:“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Mr. Dommermuth for the trust they have placed in me and for allowing me to participate in the exciting developments within the Group over the past few years. I wish United Internet and all its subgroups continued success. I would also like to thank all employees for their good work over the past four years within the Group. I am now looking forward to pursuing new professional challenges.” Ralf Hartings successor as CFO of United Internet AG has been Carsten Theurer since January 1, 2025. Carsten Theurer previously worked for the Schwarz Group for over 20 years, in his last position as Group CFO. Carsten Theurer has many years of professional experience as CFO in various divisions within the Schwarz Group. In these roles, he has accompanied the international growth of the Schwarz Group in the retail sector and played a key role in setting up the company's own production companies.

About United Internet With around 29 million fee-based customer contracts and around 39 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance“Internet Factory” with 11,000 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands such as 1&1, GMX, WEB, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.

Contact partner United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

...

02.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: United Internet AG Elgendorfer Straße 57 56410 Montabaur Germany Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100 Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005089031 WKN: 508903 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2060547



End of News EQS News Service