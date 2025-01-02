عربي


Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Advances Gas Well Operations At SASB Field


1/2/2025 2:08:57 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF)
announced the continuation of its velocity string tubing program at the SASB gas field. Following recent work on the Akcakoca platform, a crane barge has transported the snubbing unit to the Akkaya tripod for tubing installation in the Alapli-2 well, with the East Ayazli tripod next in line for the Bayhanli-2 well. Burst discs will aid the tubing process, followed by nitrogen stimulation to enhance gas flow. The operations, expected to conclude in two weeks, are part of ongoing efforts to optimize production, including sizing gas lift compressors for key wells like South Akcakoca.

To view the full article, visit

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on

and the
company's website .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at

Investor Brand Network

