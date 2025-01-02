Group 36 Partners With Art Against War For Online Auction Supporting Ukrainian Civilians

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Group 36 teams up with Art Against War for a powerful auction, raising funds to support Ukrainian civilians in need.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Group 36 is proud to partner with Art Against War, an online auction dedicated to raising funds for Ukrainian civilians impacted by the ongoing war. This powerful initiative brings together artists, musicians, and writers who stand in solidarity with Ukraine, offering unique works and experiences to support humanitarian relief efforts.

The auction runs from December 26th, 2024 to January 7th, 2025, featuring over 80 one-of-a-kind items, including exclusive artwork, signed vinyl records, personally autographed books, and backstage passes to concerts and events. Through their contributions, creators and donors unite to provide critical assistance to those in need.

As the fiscal sponsor of Art Against War, Group 36 ensures that all proceeds are managed effectively and transparently, channeling funds toward humanitarian aid for Ukrainian civilians. This includes transportation, housing, and evacuation help for civilians from war-affected regions of Ukraine to the EU, as well as, shelter, heating supplies, and food for civilians in frontline areas and those left homeless by missile strikes.

The Art Against War auction is open to supporters worldwide, providing an opportunity to make a meaningful difference.

To learn more about Art Against War, visit againstwar .

To place a bid, visit .

About Group 36

Group 36 is a 501(c)(3) organization empowers NGOs and socially impactful initiatives to achieve their goals. By providing fiscal sponsorship, grant management, and strategic consulting, Group 36 ensures organizations operate efficiently and deliver meaningful change to communities worldwide.

For more information on Group 36, visit .

