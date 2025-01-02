DSV, 1147 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1147 Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act in DSV as follows: Change as of 23 December 2024

BlackRock's share capital and rights in DSV Holding in DSV

previously Holding in DSV as of 23 December 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 4.90% 5.04% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 1.16% 0.85% BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in % 6.07% 5.90%

As of 23 December 2024, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 14,197,676 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.90% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Change as of 27 December 2024

BlackRock's share capital and voting rights in DSV Holding in DSV

previously Holding in DSV as of 27 December 2024 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 5.04% 4.96% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.85% 0.92% BlackRock's total share capital and voting rights in % 5.90% 5.88%

As of 27 December 2024, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 14,158,223 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.88% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

