Sambhal: Survey Report Of Shahi Jama Masjid Submitted Before Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal, Jan 2 (IANS) While the showdown over Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid survey rages on, the commissioner submitted the survey report of the mosque in Chandausi Court on Thursday.

The confidential survey report was submitted by court commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav, who reached the court and presented it before the Civil Judge.

The survey report, running into about 45 pages includes photos from the survey site, which the Hindu side claimed was built over the centuries-old Harihar mandir.

The survey of Shahi Jama Masjid was undertaken on November 19 and November 24. As the second round of survey began at the mosque, violence broke out in the area resulting in the death of four individuals.

Clashes had erupted between the protesters and police over the court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid.

Later, the Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) informed that a total of 50 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

The survey was ordered by a Sambhal court via an advocate commissioner after it accepted a plea from the Hindu petitioners, claiming that the mosque was built by Mughal invader Babur in 1526 after demolishing Shri Harihar Mandir.

Days ago, an eleven-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) visited the violence-hit district to meet the families of those killed in violence.

The delegation expressed their condolences and provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the affected families in the form of cheques.

Later, speaking to the press, Mata Prasad Pandey, leader of the opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, slammed the state government and accused it of being 'insensitive and insincere' towards the minorities.

"This government has no sympathy for Muslims. Their agenda is to divide people along communal lines, fostering enmity between Hindus and Muslims for political gains," he alleged.

The violence in Sambhal had erupted on November 24 when a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the Shahi Jama Masjid to examine the Mughal-era mosque.